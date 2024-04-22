LA's Mayor Had a Frightening Sunday Morning

The mayor of Los Angeles is safe after an early morning break-in at her home over the weekend. "Around 6:40am this morning an individual smashed a window to gain entry into the Getty House while occupied," a Sunday statement from the LAPD noted, referring to Karen Bass' official LA residence, per the AP . The police added that a suspect had been caught and taken into custody, and Bass' office announced that the Democratic mayor and her family weren't harmed, though they were home at the time of the incident.

"The mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect," her office notes in its statement. KTLA identifies the suspect as 29-year-old Ephraim Matthew Hunter, who was detained and booked on burglary charges. One neighbor says he's surprised that anyone was able to bust into Getty House. "It's got a fence, a gate, all the way around," Jud Grubbs notes. "I'm sure there are cameras, and there's usually a lot of presence around the house." Per KABC, records show Hunter was being held on $100,000 bail.