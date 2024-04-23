Zoo Ostrich Dies After Swiping, Swallowing Keys

Curiosity killed the cat, and it proved fatal for the ostrich. A "beloved" ostrich at a zoo in Kansas died Thursday after reaching outside her enclosure, grabbing a staff member's keys, then immediately swallowing them, NBC News reports. Karen the ostrich, dubbed the "dancing queen" at Kansas' Topeka Zoo, had to be euthanized Thursday as a result, the zoo said in a Friday post . It said staff consulted with experts around the country about "surgical and non-surgical efforts to minimize the impact of the keys" but "these efforts were unsuccessful."

The zoo's interim director Fawn Moser said staff were "devastated by the loss." Karen, a 5-year-old ostrich who'd been at the zoo since March 2023, "was not just an animal; she was a beloved member of our community," Moser said. The ostrich was known for her "playful antics," including playing with a sprinkler and dancing, per the New York Times. The zoo said it was "taking appropriate actions regarding the team member involved" and would review and enhance animal safety protocols.