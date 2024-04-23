Trump Blasts 'Kangaroo Court' After Contempt Hearing

The judge in Donald Trump's hush-money trial is considering holding the former president in contempt for going after witnesses, jurors, and others related to the case on social media. Before the start of Tuesday's regular trial, prosecutors said Trump violated Judge Juan Merchan's gag order on such attacks 10 times and asked the judge to fine him $1,000 for each, reports the AP. Trump attorney Todd Blanche countered that his client was abiding by the order, prompting Merchan to tell him, "You've presented nothing" to back that up, per the New York Times. The judge also told Blanche that he was "losing all credibility with this court," per NBC News.