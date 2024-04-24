Non-Trump Vote Again Shows Up in Critical State

More than a month after ending her presidential campaign, Nikki Haley received more than 16% of the vote in the Pennsylvania Republican primary on Tuesday. The former UN ambassador had collected almost 157,000 votes with 90% of the ballots counted, the Hill reports. Donald Trump was running at better than 80% of the GOP vote in the winner-take-all primary. He's clinched his party's nomination, but even in his primary victories, there are reasons for Trump's campaign to be concerned about the votes that went to other Republicans, per Axios .

Pennsylvania could well be the difference in the November presidential election. President Biden took it in 2020 by 80,500 votes, roughly a percentage point, meaning Trump—who won the state by a smaller margin in 2016—can't afford to lose many Republicans in the state. Both campaigns are counting on winning Pennsylvania to get them to the required 270 electoral votes, per the Hill. In other swing states this cycle, more than 1 in 5 GOP primary voters picked somebody other than Trump in Arizona and Wisconsin.

A few days after dropping her campaign in March, Haley received 77,000 votes in Georgia's GOP primary, more than 150,000—nearly 20%—in Washington's, and more than 110,000 votes in the Arizona primary. Trump hasn't made an effort to win over Republicans who backed Haley, and she hasn't endorsed him. Biden has faced a protest vote in Democratic primaries that has been more organized but less effective, per Axios. Rep. Dean Phillips, who also dropped out last month, took about 5% of the vote in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, with Biden winning the other 95%. (More Election 2024 stories.)