Co-Star Wants Rebel Wilson to Drop Claims in Memoir

Rebel Wilson apparently devotes an accusatory chapter of her upcoming memoir to Sacha Baron Cohen, a plan the actress said has escalated into attempts to "silence" her. Wilson had said earlier this month she was going to write about somebody she had worked with who was, essentially, a jerk. On Sunday, she revealed that person to be Cohen, NBC News reports and suggested she's facing pressure from him to drop the chapter. "I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson posted. The two appeared together in the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby.

A spokesperson for Cohen said the claims she plans to make are "demonstrably false" and "directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence," per the BBC. Wilson has not revealed what she plans to write about him. In the past, she's described his behavior on set as "completely outrageous" and said the actor pressured her to do nude scenes. Cohen's spokesperson said that among the contradictory evidence are witness accounts from people present when the film was made. In 2014, Wilson said, "He just keeps pushing you and pushing you and pushing the comedy in every single scene, which is why his stuff is so out loud funny." Her memoir, Rebel Rising, is due to be released next week. (More Rebel Wilson stories.)