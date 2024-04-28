Trump Aides Like What Doug Burgum Would Bring

It's not that Donald Trump has an aversion to drama, but he apparently isn't looking for any from his running mate. That's part of the appeal of Doug Burgum, say Trump aides who see North Dakota's governor as someone who would bring moderation, reliability, and experience to the Republican ticket. The candidate suggested as much when Burgum endorsed him before the Iowa caucuses in January after ending his own candidacy. "This guy is the most solid guy," Trump said. "There's no controversy whatsoever." So Burgum, who Trump's team suspects could help with middle-of-the-road voters, is rising on the list of potential vice presidential picks, Axios reports.

Among the indicators are that Trump reportedly brings up Burgum's name often in discussions, Trump has suggested Burgum would be "a very important piece of the administration," and Trump and his wife, Melania, had Burgum and his wife, Kathryn, over for brunch on Easter. And Burgum has been making appearances for Trump on TV and, most recently, in New Hampshire, at the campaign's request. "We know that under President Trump, the world was at peace, our borders were secure and our economy was strong," Burgum said in New Hampshire, per WMUR. "Now, under Joe Biden, it's exactly the opposite." (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)