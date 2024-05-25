Of the 40 couples joined by a final rose on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette series, not too many have gone on to live in marital bliss. Per the New York Times, only eight are still together, a paltry 20% success rate. And while a new spin on the franchise, The Golden Bachelor, promised to breathe life into the premise, the winning couple's subsequent marriage lasted only 100 days. "That breakup felt like the last straw in believing this franchise could foster lasting love," laments writer Shivani Gonzalez. Forbes reports that ratings have seen a nosedive as that very promise of true love seems more and more like a sham. With the exception of Season 23 in 2019, viewership has gone down steadily each year since 2017.