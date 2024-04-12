3 Months Later, Golden Bachelor Marriage Is Over

In a two-hour special aired in January, ABC's first Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner wed Theresa Nist , the woman he fell for during a whirlwind romance eagerly watched by fans of the long-running Bachelor franchise. But those fans are now in for a shock. Turner, 74, and Nist, 70, announced Friday they're splitting up mere weeks after their Golden Wedding broadcast. Why? All the couple are saying is that it didn't work out. "We've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," Turner said on Good Morning America, per People .

Nist, who also appeared, denied revelations about Turner's dating history played into the decision. Though Turner was said to have not dated anyone since the death of his wife of 43 years, another woman came forward in November claiming she had a two-year relationship with him prior to his appearance on The Golden Bachelor, per the Hollywood Reporter. Turner was also accused of padding his resume. But "Gerry had already discussed that with me," Nist told GMA. "He had explained it before the report was ever released, so we were good with that. It didn't play into it."

Distance apparently proved a challenge, People reports. Nist lives in New Jersey, while Turner lives in Indiana. They'd planned to move in together and "looked at home after home but we never got to the point where we made that decision," Nist said, stressing "how dedicated both of us are to our families." Both said they still loved the other. "We just feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to live apart," said Turner. News of the breakup came as a "bombshell," per People, while ABC News' Juju Chang describes it as a real "head-scratcher." The former couple said they didn't want the breakup to ruin the hope their relationship inspired in others. "Don't give up," said Nist. "Stay hopeful. 'Cause we are." (More Golden Bachelor stories.)