Johnson: Supreme Court Will 'Set This Straight'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who slammed Donald Trump's conviction on Thursday as political , has a fix in mind. "I do believe the Supreme Court should step in," the Republican said Friday on Fox News. "I think they'll set this straight but it's going to take a while." Before there's a case for the court to take up, Trump has to be sentenced and file an appeal in New York, Politico reports. And of course, he'd have to lose his appeal before the Supreme Court, which is dominated by Republican-appointed justices, would have anything to overturn.

The top Republican in the Senate also criticized the case but did not bring up the Supreme Court, per the Hill. "These charges never should have been brought in the first place," Sen. Mitch McConnell posted on X. "I expect the conviction to be overturned on appeal." McConnell hadn't said anything last year when Trump pleaded not guilty to the 34 felony counts. At that time, the Hill points out, there was a chance that Trump wouldn't win the GOP presidential nomination.

The Supreme Court's majority already is busy deflecting criticism over its lack of recusals involving Trump's 2020 election loss. The outcry concerns Justice Samuel Alito's "Stop the Steal" flag displays and the involvement of Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Ginni, in trying to overturn President Biden's victory. Chief Justice John Roberts declined this week to meet with Democratic senators to discuss the state of ethics on the court. Johnson said he believes the justices will intervene for Trump because "I know many of them personally, I think they're deeply concerned about" faith in the nation's judicial system. (Trump himself slammed the verdict anew on Friday.)