Half of Independents Say Trump Should Drop Out: Poll

A poll conducted the day after Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in New York found majority support for the verdict, with almost half of independent voters wanting the former president to drop out of the presidential race. The Morning Consult poll measured sentiment among registered voters on Friday, Axios reports. The results:

ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted Friday and Saturday of randomly selected adults—not necessarily voters—found 49% say Trump should drop out of the race. That's about the same share as at the time of the indictment, per ABC News. The proportion of independents who want him to quit was 52%. The outcome of Trump's trial appeared to not affect Biden's favorability rating, which is basically unmoved at 32%. Overall, Democrats endorse the verdict and think Trump should quit by overwhelming majorities, while Republicans agreeing with those positions hover around 15%. (Another poll looked into whether votes are changing.)