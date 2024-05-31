Trump Blasts Judge in Trump Tower Press Conference

A little under nine years after he came down the escalator at Trump Tower to announce his successful candidacy for president, Donald Trump spoke in the building's atrium again on Friday. His remarks were wide-ranging in the 33-minute press conference, but his main focus was what he called his "very unfair" trial. The former president, who was convicted of 34 felonies on Thursday, described Judge Juan Merchan as a "tyrant." Merchan "looks like an angel, but he's really a devil," Trump said, per CNN.



"As far as the trial itself, it was very unfair. We weren't allowed to use our election expert under any circumstances," he said, per NBC News. "You saw what happened to some of the witnesses that were on our side, they were literally crucified by this man," he said.