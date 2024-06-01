Netanyahu Answers Biden on Ceasefire Proposal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday provided a quick answer to President Biden's three-part plan to end the war in Gaza by saying Israel's goals have not yet been met. "Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: the destruction of Hamas's military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said in a statement. Although he did not clearly endorse or reject the proposal Biden made the day before, the New York Times reports, Netanyahu seemed to dim hopes of a quick end to the fighting even as political pressure on him increased.

Biden's proposal, which includes the release of the hostages in Gaza, matches an Israeli ceasefire plan that the war cabinet already has approved, two officials told the Times. And a senior political leader in Hamas said the militant organization "will go for this deal" if Israel does, per the BBC. Analysts in Israel suggested that Netanyahu's statement, which referred to the plan as a nonstarter, appears to be an attempt to delay; two far-right members of his coalition threatened to resign Saturday night if he signs on to Biden's plan.

At the same time, thousands of protesters filled the streets of Tel Aviv demanding a deal to free the hostages, Netanyahu's removal, and early elections. Organizers said it was the largest turnout since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, per the Times of Israel, though that couldn't be verified. Family members of hostages addressed the crowd. (More Israel-Hamas war stories.)