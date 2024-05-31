Trump Aide to Hogan: 'You Just Ended Your Campaign'

For allies of Donald Trump, "respect the verdict" appears to be the new "Biden won the election." After Trump was found guilty of 34 felonies on Thursday, a senior Trump adviser quickly went after former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on that front, Axios reports.

"Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process," Hogan, a Republican and Senate candidate, said in a post on X soon after the verdict came in. "At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders—regardless of party—must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship. We must reaffirm what has made this nation great: the rule of law."

"You just ended your campaign," Trump adviser Chris LaCivita posted in response.