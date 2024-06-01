What the Mom of This Mass Shooter Can Teach Us

On May 23, 2014, Elliot Rodger fatally stabbed his two roommates and one of their friends in their Santa Barbara-area apartment, then went on a driving and shooting rampage through nearby Isla Vista, California, killing three more people and injuring 14 others before taking his own life. In the aftermath of the horrific crime, the 22-year-old became the face of the "incel" movement, short for "involuntary celibates," the violent, angry men who blame women for their lack of sexual and romantic success. But in a lengthy piece at Mother Jones, Mark Follman argues the media simply latched onto that narrative because it was the easy one. The truth is far more complicated, and to get at it, Follman spoke extensively to Rodger's mother, Chin Rodger, who has devoted her life since the massacre to trying to help others understand the warning signs she missed.