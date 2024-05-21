If you were a chief executive for one of America's largest companies last year, you likely did pretty well in the paycheck department, at least according to the latest analysis by the Wall Street Journal, which shows that median CEO compensation in 2023 reached record heights, with half of the execs making at least $15.7 million. Most of these bigwigs also saw year-over-year raises of at least 9%, with 1 in 4 of them getting a 25% or more boost in their take-home. Looking closely at data culled from corporate proxy statements filed through mid-May by companies in the S&P 500 index who have fiscal years that wrapped up after June 30, the Journal found that Broadcom's Hock Tan was the highest-paid CEO, with nearly $162 million in total compensation. Read on to see who else made the top 10: