These Are the Highest-Paid CEOs in America

Broadcom's Hock Tan comes in at No. 1, with annual compensation of $161.8M, per 'WSJ'
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted May 21, 2024 7:46 AM CDT
These US CEOs Take Home the Fattest Paychecks
This photo provided by Broadcom shows CEO Hock Tan.   (Broadcom via AP)

If you were a chief executive for one of America's largest companies last year, you likely did pretty well in the paycheck department, at least according to the latest analysis by the Wall Street Journal, which shows that median CEO compensation in 2023 reached record heights, with half of the execs making at least $15.7 million. Most of these bigwigs also saw year-over-year raises of at least 9%, with 1 in 4 of them getting a 25% or more boost in their take-home. Looking closely at data culled from corporate proxy statements filed through mid-May by companies in the S&P 500 index who have fiscal years that wrapped up after June 30, the Journal found that Broadcom's Hock Tan was the highest-paid CEO, with nearly $162 million in total compensation. Read on to see who else made the top 10:

  1. Hock Tan, Broadcom; $161.8 million (total pay)
  2. Nikesh Arora, Palo Alto Networks; $151.4 million
  3. Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone; $119.8 million
  4. Christopher Winfrey, Charter Communications; $89.1 million
  5. Will Lansing, Fair Isaac; $66.4 million
  6. Tim Cook, Apple; $63.2 million
  7. Hamid Moghadam, Prologis; $50.9 million
  8. Ted Sarandos, Netflix; $49.8 million
  9. David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery; $49.7 million
  10. Glenn Fogel, Booking Holdings; $46.7 million
See more here. (More CEOs stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X