Cheer Mom in 'Deepfake' Scandal Tells Her Side

The story was so sensational, it inspired a Lifetime television movie called Deadly Cheer Mom—but what was the truth behind the sordid tabloid tales? Raffaella Spone has come forward for the first time to tell her side of the story to the Guardian, and she insists almost none of what we all heard and read about her was true. Spone is the Pennsylvania mom, now 50, who in 2020 was accused of sending deepfake videos of girls on her then-teenage daughter's cheerleading squad to the girls' parents and coaches, in what authorities initially described as an attempt to get the cheerleaders kicked off the Victory Vipers team. The truth? As Jenny Kleeman puts it in her extensive piece, "nothing was fake after all." In the end, Spone was convicted of misdemeanor harassment, for sending five anonymous text messages warning about what the girls were posting on social media.