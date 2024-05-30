Both Canada and the United States appear on a top 10 list of wealthy nations that accept the most number of permanent immigrants. But there's been a big shift in those moving from the former to the latter: Per data from CBC News, emigration out of the Great White North to its southern neighbor has hit a high not seen in a decade, with a survey from the US Census Bureau showing that in 2022, 126,340 people ditched Canada for the US—a 70% spike from the 75,752 individuals who came to the US from there in 2012.
- Breakdown: The CBC parses things further, noting that of those 126,340 emigrants, 53,311 were born in Canada, 42,595 were US expats who decided to return home, and 30,434 were foreign nationals from other countries who tried Canada first, then headed to the US.