FDA Considers a Big Change to Decaf Coffee

A notable change may be coming to decaf coffee, with health advocacy groups pushing to ban a chemical commonly used in the decaffeination process. The FDA is currently reviewing the request regarding methylene chloride. A look at the details:

The process: Many decaf coffees use what's known as the European Method of Decaffeination, in which boiled coffee beans are soaked in chemicals such as methyl chloride to remove the caffeine, reports Food & Wine. The beans are then rinsed to remove the chemical residue, and current FDA guidelines say the minuscule amounts that remain are safe, per the Week.