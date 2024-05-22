'Disgruntled Employee' Kills 2, Wounds 3 at Laundry Business

Suspect is in custody after Pennsylvania shooting
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 22, 2024 2:32 PM CDT
DA: 'Disgruntled Employee' Killed 2 at Linen Business
Chester Mayor Stefan Roots speaks with members of the media near the scene of a fatal shooting at Delaware County Linen, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Chester, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb.   (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

In what Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer called a tragedy "that plays out too often across the United States of America," two people were killed and three others injured in a workplace shooting Wednesday morning. The DA said a "disgruntled employee" armed with a handgun opened fire on workers at Delaware County Linen, a linen rental and laundry business in Chester, Pennsylvania, NBC News reports. Police in the Philadelphia suburb said the gunman drove away but was pulled over by police a few miles from the business.

  • Employees said there were 40 to 50 people working in the business when shots rang out around 8:30am. "He was coming after everyone like crazy, I didn't know where to go but he went straight after two guys," one employee tells the Philadelphia Inquirer.
  • "The employee had had some issues with fellow employees, but nothing that would lead to what happened today," Stollsteimer said. "The people who are victims of this shooting today, they came to work to live the American dream. They came to work to work hard, to play by the rules and to get ahead in their lives—and today two of them are lying on the ground dead."
  • Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said one of the people killed was the man's supervisor. The mayor, who said the White House had been in touch, called for stronger gun laws and better mental health services, CBS News reports. "Chester, Pennsylvania, never expected to be the epicenter of another episode of workplace violence," he said. "We're a really tight-knit community. We all know each other. We're all family, and this is why it hurts for so many of us."
(More workplace shooting stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X