'Disgruntled Employee' Kills 2, Wounds 3 at Laundry Business

In what Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer called a tragedy "that plays out too often across the United States of America," two people were killed and three others injured in a workplace shooting Wednesday morning. The DA said a "disgruntled employee" armed with a handgun opened fire on workers at Delaware County Linen, a linen rental and laundry business in Chester, Pennsylvania, NBC News reports. Police in the Philadelphia suburb said the gunman drove away but was pulled over by police a few miles from the business.