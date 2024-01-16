Boebert's Ex-Husband Faces Assault Charges Against Son

New charges against Lauren Boebert's ex-husband stem not from his very public altercation with the congresswoman, but allegedly from the beating of his eldest son in a drunken rage. Jayson Boebert was acting clumsy and slurring his words when he arrived at his home in Silt, Colorado, around 1am on Jan. 9, his 18-year-old son Tyler Boebert told police, according to an affidavit viewed by KKCO . He allegedly struck the younger Boebert in the legs, threw his son's phone across a room, then put his hand on the son's neck and shoved him, the affidavit reads. Jayson Boebert also allegedly put his thumb in Tyler's mouth, nearly dislodging one of the son's teeth, per KMGH .

Tyler Boebert was able to retrieve his phone and call his mother, the Republican representative for Colorado's 3rd district, who urged him to call police, according to the document. While Tyler was on the phone with police, Jayson allegedly grabbed a rifle. Unable to locate Jayson, officers were initially concerned he'd set up an ambush for police in the driveway, KKCO reports. Jayson was soon after arrested on charges of third-degree assault, prohibited use of weapons, and harassment, and released later that same day. A warrant for his arrest on charges of third-degree criminal trespass, obstruction, and disorderly conduct, stemming from the Jan. 6 incident with his ex-wife, had been issued only the day before, per KMGH. (Read more Lauren Boebert stories.)