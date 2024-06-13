Friends of Murdered Actor March for Justice

Friends of Johnny Wactor, the General Hospital actor fatally shot last month when he stumbled upon thieves trying to steal his car's catalytic converter, staged a march and rally Wednesday demanding justice in his murder. They rallied in downtown Los Angeles, near the spot where Wactor was killed after leaving his bartending job, and marched toward City Hall, KTLA reports. "The message is pretty obvious," Wactor's brother, who flew in from South Carolina, tells the news station. "They want safe streets and justice. I don't live here, so I didn't realize how bad the situation already was for any of this to even happen ... apparently this has been a problem that has needed to be fixed for a while, so someone has to fix it."