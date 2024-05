The Utah mom who wrote a children's book about dealing with the grief of losing loved ones, only to then be arrested for allegedly killing her husband by spiking his drink with fentanyl, has issued her first set of public comments on the case. Kouri Richins recorded her thoughts from jail, where she is being held without bail ahead of trial in the March 4, 2022, death of Eric Richins. They were obtained exclusively by Dateline, reports NBC News, which has this excerpt:

"I've been silent for a year, locked away from my kids, my family, my life, living with the media telling the world who they think I am, what they think I've done or how they think I've lived. And it's time to start speaking up.

You took an innocent mom away from her babies. And this means war."