The New Year's Eve brawl in which Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sharknado actor Ian Ziering was attacked by a group of individuals on minibikes in Los Angeles has seen a breakthrough. NBC News reports that two people were arrested Tuesday after search warrants were carried out at two LA-area homes: Jacob Esteban Hernandez, 20, and 40-year-old Angie Teresa Guizar, according to the LAPD. Hernandez, who was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism, had his bail set at $50,000, while Guizar, booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, saw her bail set at $30,000.

In a statement, the LAPD said that the two suspects were "responsible for an assault and vandalism of a motorist on Hollywood Boulevard" on Dec. 31, per People. The statement, which doesn't name Ziering directly, says the attack apparently began "over possible damage" to Ziering's vehicle, which led to multiple people on minibikes going after the then-59-year-old actor.

"After the assault, the minibike riders vandalized the motorist's vehicle while his 10-year-old child remained in the front seat," the statement notes. "The victim and his child did not sustain any serious injuries." KTLA notes that Ziering was seen on video consoling his daughter after the attack. The case will head to the DA's office for further investigation. (More Ian Ziering stories.)