If a Nvidia Investment Is Too Rich for You, Good News

A blowout earnings report from Nvidia lifted the Nasdaq Composite to a fresh record on Thursday, rising 0.7% as of 12:45pm ET. Nvidia itself rose 10.8% in the wake of its Wednesday report, which saw revenue up 262% in the latest quarter compared to a year earlier and profit up a staggering 629%, reports the AP. More:

The driver: CNBC reports the surge is powered by Nvidia's data center business, which grew 427% in the latest quarter "as companies keep snapping up its artificial intelligence processors." Sales of its graphics processing units to leading cloud providers like Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services accounted for close to 50% of Nvidia's $22.56 billion in data center sales for the quarter.