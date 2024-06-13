WeWork Emerges From Bankruptcy

WeWork has officially emerged from bankruptcy. And all eyes are on whether its new leadership can guide the long-embattled provider of co-working office space to success. Once a Wall Street darling promising to revolutionize the world of work, WeWork took a stunning—but anticipated—fall last November when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Early overexpansion shackled WeWork with mounting debt and unsustainable real estate costs, and the New York-based company turned to restructuring in a bid to resurrect its business. WeWork emerged from the restructuring, which took effect Tuesday after being finalized in court last month, as a private company, the AP reports.