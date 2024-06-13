Women Want Pay Equity Suit to Cover 12,000 Apple Workers

Filing says company violates California law
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 13, 2024 5:35 PM CDT
A general view shows attendees watching a presentation during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif., Monday, June 10, 2024.   (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A suit filed Thursday saying that Apple pays women less than men for similar work includes the company's hiring practices used to set compensation and its performance-review policies. The suit, filed in a San Francisco state court, was brought by two female employees and seeks class-action status, which would allow it to represent 12,000 other women, the Wall Street Journal reports. The filing argues Apple violates California laws on equal pay, employment, and unfair business practices. Apple says it has maintained gender pay equity since 2017.

After California made it illegal for employers to ask job candidates about their past pay, the suit says, Apple switched to asking about the person's pay expectations. That information is used to set starting salaries, which the suit says are lower for women, per CNN. The filing asks to represent women who work in the company's engineering, marketing, and AppleCare divisions. One of the plaintiffs said she complained several times about the pay gap in her own case, and Apple eventually hired an outside party to investigate. The report backed her, and Apple gave her a raise but not back pay. (More Apple stories.)

