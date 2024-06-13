Tesla Rises as S&P 500 Adds to Its Record High

Treasury yields eased again in the bond market as conviction built that inflation is slowing enough to get the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates later this year. Companies whose profits are most closely tied to the strength of the economy lagged the market Thursday, such as oil-and-gas producers and industrial companies. Dave & Buster's Entertainment sank 10.9% after reporting worse drops in profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, citing a "complex macroeconomic environment" among other reasons.

Some companies have been able to skyrocket regardless of the pressures on the economy because of an ongoing frenzy around AI. Broadcom jumped 12.3% after the semiconductor company reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected, aided once again by AI demand. Elsewhere, Tesla rose 2.9% after CEO Elon Musk said early voting results indicated shareholders were leaning toward approving his pay package. Without it, Musk had threatened to take AI research to one of his other companies.