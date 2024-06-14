Wells Fargo Fires Employees for Faking Work

As tools that allow users to "fake" being at work proliferate, Wells Fargo has reportedly fired more than a dozen workers who were allegedly faking their keyboard activity. According to Bloomberg (paywall), as cited by the BBC and Yahoo Finance, the affected employees worked in the firm's wealth- and investment-management unit. It's not clear whether they were using the tools (which include things like "mouse jigglers" that move a person's mouse to prevent their computer from going idle) while working from home; Wells Fargo has since early 2022 been using a "hybrid flexible model" and currently expects employees to be in the office at least three days a week. Quartz reports Wells Fargo's remote work model is among the less-strict of the financial industry, with other CEOs taking a more "hardline" stance on it.