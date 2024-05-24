Flying Cars Are Now Legal in This State

If you've long dreamed of living life like the Jetsons, complete with flying cars, Minnesota might be the perfect destination. KFGO reports that Gov. Tim Walz has signed off on a transportation bill supported on both sides of the aisle that includes language on the use of "roadable aircraft," aka flying cars. The new legislation—called, naturally, the "Jetson bill"—allows for such vehicles to drive on state roads and highways, though they can't take off or land on public thoroughfares unless it's an emergency. Per a release , the flying cars would have to stick to the same rules of the road as other non-air-friendly vehicles.

"Believe it or not, the way things are going with technology, we're actually looking at flying cars coming maybe as early as 2025," GOP state Sen. John Jasinski said in March, per the Star Tribune. That outlet notes that multiple companies are working on flying cars, which aren't yet available for public use. Some say they could reach the market in two years' time, which may make Jasinski's prediction overly optimistic. The FAA wields control over the "flying" part of flying cars, while states will have jurisdiction over the "car" part on local roads. Just one other state has made legal provisions for flying cars: New Hampshire, which passed a similar law in 2020. (More flying cars stories.)