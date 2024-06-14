State Department Has Exciting News on Passport Renewals

There's an easier way to renew your passport—online. The State Department has opened a trial run allowing a limited number of people to apply for their updated travel documents with a few clicks, the AP reports. You can't just start anytime—windows will open at midday Eastern time each day and then close once the system has reached its daily limit. The department says it's taking it slow so it can monitor how the system is working. There are also a series of requirements to meet to be able to apply online, including:

You're 25 or older.

You're renewing a passport issued between 2009 and 2015.

You aren't changing any personal information.

You won't travel overseas for at least eight weeks after you apply.