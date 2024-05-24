Documentary Filmmaker Spurlock Dies at 53

He first gained fame with 'Super Size Me,' about the dangers of eating too much McDonald's food
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 24, 2024 9:28 AM CDT
Morgan Spurlock of Super Size Me Dies
Morgan Spurlock in 2015.   (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life's work—famously eating only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet—has died at age 53. Spurlock died Thursday in New York from complications of cancer, according to a statement issued by his family, per the AP. "It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan," said Craig Spurlock, who worked with him on several projects, in the statement. "Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity."

  • Spurlock was a gonzo-like filmmaker who leaned into the bizarre and ridiculous. His stylistic touches included zippy graphics and amusing music, blending a Michael Moore-ish camera-in-your-face style with his own sense of humor and pathos.
  • Since he exposed the fast-food and chicken industries, there was an explosion in restaurants stressing freshness, artisanal methods, farm-to-table goodness, and ethically sourced ingredients. But nutritionally not much has changed. "There has been this massive shift and people say to me, 'So has the food gotten healthier?' And I say, 'Well, the marketing sure has,'" he told the AP in 2019.
(More Morgan Spurlock stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X