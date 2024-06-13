Two more tourists have vanished on Greek islands, after the body of British TV personality Michael Mosley recently turned up on the island of Symi. All three men disappeared on solo hikes. One of the two men who remains missing is an American, identified as Albert or Eric Calibet, 59. He disappeared Tuesday on the island of Amorgos, about 200 miles from Symi, after setting out on a four-hour hike from the northern village of Aegiali to the main port of Katapola, the Telegraph reports. The retired police officer had completed the same hike "several times in the past," said the island's deputy mayor Calliope Despotidi. He visited the island "almost every year" for a decade, Despotidi said, per CNN . In fact, "he knows Amorgos better than me," she added, per the Telegraph.

Authorities have been searching for Calibet since Tuesday, when he was reported missing by a friend. Calibet reportedly carried two cellphones, but no one's been able to reach him on either. His last text, to his sister, was a photo of a trail sign, per the Greek Reporter. A search is also underway for a 74-year-old Dutch tourist who vanished on the Greek island of Samos, some 180 miles from Amorgos and 300 miles from Symi, on Sunday. The unnamed man, who'd been staying on the island since May and was reported missing by his wife, set out on a hike from Marathokampos, in the island's southwest, that morning but failed to return, per the NL Times.

A witness reportedly saw him Sunday afternoon near Klima Beach on what the woman said was a challenging route. The search for both men includes "police, fire brigade, and volunteers," a rep for the Greek police tells CNN. "Unfortunately, so far we have no news about either of them." Greece is currently experiencing its first heat wave of the summer, Reuters reports. With temperatures nearing 109 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, Athens closed many of its ancient tourist sites. Both Amorgos and Samos remain under an excessive heat warning. (More missing person stories.)