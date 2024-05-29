A bevy of investigators have pieced together a chronology of events on the Singapore Airlines flight that ran into extreme turbulence last week—including 4.6 terrifying seconds. Singapore's Transport Ministry, the FAA, the US National Transportation Safety Board, and Boeing have completed their preliminary analysis of the flight's data and cockpit voice recorders. Per the AP and the Guardian, they report the following regarding the May 21 Singapore-bound flight from London, which ended with one man dead and 26 people still hospitalized as of Wednesday: