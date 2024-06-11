Airline Sets Starting Point for Turbulence Compensation

Singapore Airlines announced Tuesday that it has offered passengers who received minor injuries when a flight plummeted during extreme turbulence last month $10,000 in compensation. Those hurt more seriously can negotiate for larger amounts, the Guardian reports. The Boeing 777-300ER, which was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, was headed from London to Singapore when it dropped 178 feet in 4.6 seconds while over Myanmar. One man died, and 104 people were injured. As of Monday, 12 passengers were still hospitalized.

Those most seriously hurt were dealing with skull, brain, or spinal injuries. The airline said it was providing passengers with serious injuries an advance payment of $25,000 "to address their immediate needs," per the BBC, which would be part of the final total. Airlines are required to compensate passengers who are injured or die while aboard a plane under international regulations. Singapore Airlines said it had immediately given each passenger the equivalent of $739 US for expenses and covered medical costs. It reported also bringing family members and others requested by passengers to Bangkok, where the flight was diverted to. The airline also refunded fares for Flight SQ321. (More Singapore Airlines stories.)