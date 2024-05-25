Was Angel Reese's Tweet a Diss on Caitlin Clark?

Angel Reese celebrated the Chicago Sky's win this week over the New York Liberty with a tweet—but it's one that some suspect was a jab at fellow WNBA star Caitlin Clark. USA Today reports that after Thursday's game, Reese posted the following: "[A]nd that's on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight." Clark's team, the Indiana Fever, has been struggling this season, with just one win out of six games so far—the Sky team has won two of their three games—and so whispers immediately started circulating that Reese's tweet was a dig at her rival, per TMZ.

"Jealousy is petty," one fan commented. "CC is the best thing to happen to the WNBA to date." The outlet notes that after a few hours, Reese took her tweet down. The two players have a history at being mired in controversy together: In April 2023, Reese took flak while playing in a championship game for LSU against Clark's Hawkeyes for directing John Cena's "you can't see me" gesture at Clark.

Reese's mom, however, denies that her daughter's post had anything to do with Clark, per Fox News. "Her comment was directed towards the media but of course you're about clicks," Reese's mother, also named Angel Reese, posted on her private X account. "She was not attacking CC." The older Reese also called out people for sending the younger Reese "racist & vile comments." (More Angel Reese stories.)