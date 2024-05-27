Undercooked Bear Meat Gives Family Brain Worms

Six members of a family became infected with brain worms after undercooked bear meat was served at a family gathering. The CDC reports on the strange case from 2022, in which a 29-year-old Minnesota man was the first to be diagnosed. Over a two-and-a-half week period, he was hospitalized more than once with symptoms including fever, swelling around his eyes, and sore muscles. He told doctors that six days prior to his symptoms appearing, he'd attended a family event in South Dakota during which bear meat was served, CBS News reports. The black bear had been harvested in northern Saskatchewan and the meat frozen, then thawed for the gathering and served in kabobs. Because of the dark color of the meat, no one noticed it was rare until people had already started eating it, at which point it was cooked more thoroughly and re-served.