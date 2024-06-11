FDA Issues Shellfish Warning

The Food and Drug Administration says consumers should avoid eating shellfish from Oregon and Washington state, as they may be contaminated with toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning. At least 31 people have been sickened in Oregon so far, according to state health officials. Here's the situation, per the AP:

The warning: Avoid oysters and bay clams harvested from Netarts and Tillamook bays in northern Oregon since May 28, as well as shellfish harvested from areas around Willapa Bay in southern Washington since May 26. They may be contaminated with high levels of PSP, a naturally occurring toxin. Shellfish harvested during that period were distributed beyond Oregon and Washington to Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, and New York. The FDA has warned restaurants and retailers in those states not to serve it.