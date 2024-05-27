Latest Round of Deadly Storms Kills at Least 18

The death toll from the latest deadly weather to strike the central US has been raised to at least 18 people, the AP reports. Powerful storms also injured hundreds, left tens of thousands without power, and left a wide trail of destruction across Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas after obliterating homes and destroying a truck stop where dozens sought shelter. The storms inflicted their worst damage in a region spanning from north of Dallas to the northwest corner of Arkansas, and the system threatened to bring more violent weather to other parts of the Midwest. By Monday, forecasters said, the greatest risk would shift to the east, covering a broad swath of the country from Alabama to near New York City.