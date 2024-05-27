Latest Round of Deadly Storms Kills at Least 18

The death toll from the latest deadly weather to strike the central US has been raised to at least 18 people, the AP reports. Powerful storms also injured hundreds, left tens of thousands without power, and left a wide trail of destruction across Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas after obliterating homes and destroying a truck stop where dozens sought shelter. The storms inflicted their worst damage in a region spanning from north of Dallas to the northwest corner of Arkansas, and the system threatened to bring more violent weather to other parts of the Midwest. By Monday, forecasters said, the greatest risk would shift to the east, covering a broad swath of the country from Alabama to near New York City.
Seven deaths were reported in Cooke County, Texas, near the Oklahoma border, where a tornado Saturday night plowed through a rural area near a mobile home park, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference Sunday. The dead included two children, ages 2 and 5. Three family members were found dead in one home, according to the county sheriff. Storms also killed two people and destroyed houses in Oklahoma (where the injured included guests at an outdoor wedding), eight people in Arkansas, and one person in Kentucky. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency early Monday in a post on social media platform X, citing "multiple reports of wind damage and tornadoes."
