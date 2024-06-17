Biden Unleashes Withering New Trump Attack

After Hunter Biden was convicted, some pundits wondered whether it would make President Biden less likely to go after Donald Trump on that front. A $50 million ad campaign rolling out Monday suggests the answer is no.

Brutal ad: The Biden campaign released a "Character Matters" ad that gets right to it, reports USA Today: "In the courtroom, we see Donald Trump for who he is: He's been convicted of 34 felonies, found liable for sexual assault, and he committed financial fraud," says the narrator. "Meanwhile, Joe Biden's been working." And its takeaway point: "This election is between a convicted criminal who's only out for himself and a president who's fighting for your family."