Donald Trump weighed in on Hunter Biden on Thursday in the wake of the latter's conviction this week on felony gun charges—appearing to be sympathetic to President Biden's son and his struggles with drug addiction. "I understand it pretty well, because I've had it with people who have it in their family," Trump told Fox News during a conversation about addiction, calling it "a very tough thing," per the Hill. He continued: "It's a very tough situation for a father, it's a very tough situation for a brother or sister ... and it's not stopping, whether it's alcohol or drugs or whatever it may be. ... It's a tough moment for any family involved in that."