Stormy Indy 500 Clears Crowd

The start of the Indianapolis 500 was delayed Sunday as a strong storm pushed through the area, forcing Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials to evacuate about 125,000 fans who had already arrived. Video boards flashed that a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect as the storm approached from the west. It was unclear how long the delay would last, but speedway President J. Douglas Boles said the hope was for a window after the initial band of rain that would allow time to dry the track—which takes 90 minutes or so—and complete at least 101 laps, making the race official. If the rain persists, or the window to run the race does not last long enough, the entire 200-lap race would be run Monday, the AP reports.

Along with heavy rain, the storm brought wind gusts up to 45mph and dangerous lightning. All prerace activities also were paused, per USA Today. "No matter what decision we make at this point, it's going to be a difficult one for some of our fans," Boles said. Also in question was Kyle Larson's plan to run the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte on Sunday night. The NASCAR star is attempting to become the fifth driver in history to complete "the Double" by running both races in the same day. The last to do it was Kurt Busch in 2014, and the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles was Tony Stewart in 2001.