7 People on Skydiving Flight Escape Plane Before It Crashes

A small plane crashed into a Missouri field Saturday afternoon, but all seven people on board survived, thanks to the fact that they were on what the National Transportation Safety Board terms a "skydiving mission" at the time. The pilot and all six passengers parachuted out of the single-engine Cessna U206C as it was in distress, Fox News reports. It ultimately crashed near Butler Memorial Airport around 1pm, and authorities reported it was a "total loss." The passengers and pilot were treated and released at the scene, KCTV reports.
"The wreckage will be recovered to an offsite facility for examination. During the on-scene phase of the investigative process, the NTSB does not determine or speculate about the cause of the accident," the NTSB said, per KSHB. The airport is about 62 miles south of Kansas City. (More Missouri stories.)