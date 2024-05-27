7 People on Skydiving Flight Escape Plane Before It Crashes

A small plane crashed into a Missouri field Saturday afternoon, but all seven people on board survived, thanks to the fact that they were on what the National Transportation Safety Board terms a "skydiving mission" at the time. The pilot and all six passengers parachuted out of the single-engine Cessna U206C as it was in distress, Fox News reports. It ultimately crashed near Butler Memorial Airport around 1pm, and authorities reported it was a "total loss." The passengers and pilot were treated and released at the scene, KCTV reports.