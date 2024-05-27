Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has faced multiple impeachment efforts as a result of the various scandals swirling around her, but politically speaking, she may have an even bigger problem: The vast majority of the nation isn't happy with how she's doing in office. According to a new poll released by the Institute of Peruvian Studies for La Republica newspaper on Sunday, just 5% of Peruvians in May supported their president, which Bloomberg notes is the worst showing for Boluarte since she took office in late 2022. Peru's Congress didn't fare much better in the poll: Only 6% of respondents approved of how it's doing, with a 91% disapproval rating.