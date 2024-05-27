Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has faced multiple impeachment efforts as a result of the various scandals swirling around her, but politically speaking, she may have an even bigger problem: The vast majority of the nation isn't happy with how she's doing in office. According to a new poll released by the Institute of Peruvian Studies for La Republica newspaper on Sunday, just 5% of Peruvians in May supported their president, which Bloomberg notes is the worst showing for Boluarte since she took office in late 2022. Peru's Congress didn't fare much better in the poll: Only 6% of respondents approved of how it's doing, with a 91% disapproval rating.
The poll surveyed more than 1,200 people from May 18 to May 23, with a 2.8% margin of error that wouldn't make much of a difference with numbers so low. La Republica also notes that most Peruvians aren't expecting things to get much better in the near future, with 72% believing that the country's political crisis is affecting its economy a lot or somewhat, and 55% predicting the economic situation will worsen over the next year. Boluarte has been mired in corruption scandals, including owning an eyebrow-raising number of expensive watches, as well as her brother being arrested for influence peddling. (More Dina Boluarte stories.)