Amid War, Ukraine Takes a Moment for Sport

Ukraine, which is competing against a backdrop of the war at home against Russia, opens its European Championship soccer campaign with a match against Romania in Munich on Monday. The other teams in Group E are Belgium and Slovakia. Here's what to know, per the AP:



Ukraine is looking to back up its most successful campaign to date, having reached the quarterfinals at Euro 2020, where it was eliminated by eventual runner-up England.

Ukraine earned a reputation as comeback kings in the playoffs as a late goal saw it come from behind to beat both Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 in the semifinal, then Iceland by the same score.