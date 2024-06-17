9 Photos From Princess Kate's Day Out

The day after Catherine, Princess of Wales—perhaps better known as Kate Middleton— made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis , her three children signed their first social media post. The Kensington Palace X account on Sunday posted a photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with their father, Prince William, on the beach to mark Father's Day. "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day," the post read, followed by a heart emoji and signed, "G, C & L." It's the first time a royal social media message has been signed in such a way, the New Zealand Herald reports.

Sources say the photo, which was credited to Catherine, was taken on a beach in Norfolk last month while the little princes and princess were on holiday from school. Prince William also posted a photo of himself as a toddler with his dad, wishing the king, "Happy Father's Day, Pa." The Kensington Palace X account was also full of photos and videos from Trooping the Colour, the event marking King Charles' birthday at which Kate made her first appearance in six months. (As Fox News explains, the event is always held in June, regardless of when the monarch's actual birthday is.) Sources say she decided to attend so that her children wouldn't have to ride in the carriage without an adult, as their father followed behind on horseback. See nine photos of Kate at the event in our gallery. (More Princess of Wales stories.)