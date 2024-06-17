Report: Greek Coast Guard Threw Migrants Into Sea

The Greek coast guard caused the deaths of dozens of migrants by turning them back in leaky boats or even throwing them into the sea, according to a BBC investigation. The BBC says it looked at 15 incidents from 2020 to 2023 that resulted in 43 deaths and spoke to a handful of survivors. One Somalian man said three people in his group died after they reached the island of Chios and the military handed them over to the coast guard. "They threw me zip-tied in the middle of the sea. They wanted me to die," he said. The man said he managed to float on his back until he was rescued by the Turkish coast guard.

"They heard us all screaming, and yet they still left us." The BBC says the incident with the largest loss of life occurred after the motor cut out on a boat carrying 85 migrants off the coast of Rhodes. A Syrian man says they called the Greek coast guard, which took them to Turkish waters and put them in life rafts. He says a valve on his life raft wasn't properly closed and at least eight members of his group died, including his children. "We immediately began to sink, they saw that," he said. "They heard us all screaming, and yet they still left us."