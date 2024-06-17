American Tourist Found Dead on Small Greek Island

An American tourist was found dead Sunday afternoon on a beach on Mathraki, a small Greek island west of Corfu. The man had been reported missing after having last been seen on Tuesday at a tavern on the island, ABC News reports. On Thursday, the Greek-American friend with whom the man had been staying returned home to find the door open and the lights and air conditioning on—but no sign of the man or his travel documents. No preliminary information about a possible cause of death was disclosed, but an autopsy will be carried out. The news comes amid a wave of tourists going missing in the Greek isles as temperatures soar, NBC News reports: