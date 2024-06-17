American Tourist Found Dead on Small Greek Island

And 3 other tourists are also missing elsewhere in Greece
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 17, 2024 3:00 AM CDT
US Tourist Found Dead on Small Greek Island
Stock photo of Mathraki.   (Getty Images / Konstantinos_K)

An American tourist was found dead Sunday afternoon on a beach on Mathraki, a small Greek island west of Corfu. The man had been reported missing after having last been seen on Tuesday at a tavern on the island, ABC News reports. On Thursday, the Greek-American friend with whom the man had been staying returned home to find the door open and the lights and air conditioning on—but no sign of the man or his travel documents. No preliminary information about a possible cause of death was disclosed, but an autopsy will be carried out. The news comes amid a wave of tourists going missing in the Greek isles as temperatures soar, NBC News reports:

  • A British TV presenter was found dead last Sunday after an apparent fall down a steep slope on the island of Symi.
  • A retired Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy has been missing since Tuesday on the island of Amorgos. He disappeared after setting off on a solo hike.
  • The body of a Dutch tourist missing since setting off on a solo hike last Sunday was found Saturday in a ravine not far from where he'd last been spotted walking on the island of Samos.
  • On Friday, two female French tourists were reported missing on the secluded island of Sikinos, after leaving their hotels to meet.
(More Greece stories.)

