25 People Stranded at Sea Are Rescued by Cruise Ship

Twenty-five people stranded in a small boat off the coast of Mexico were rescued in style Friday when a Carnival Cruise Line ship responded to the US Coast Guard's distress call. The cruise ship had just departed Long Beach, California, on a three-day cruise to Mexico when the call came in, USA Today reports. Carnival says in a statement that its ship, the Radiance, immediately turned toward the coordinates of the small vessel and "quickly" rescued everyone on board, including three children.
After being given food, water, and medical assistance on the cruise ship, the people were transferred to the Coast Guard, and the cruise schedule was not impacted, Fox 5 reports. In late April, another Carnival ship rescued 28 Cuban nationals stranded at sea and signaling for help. And last month, a Celebrity Cruises ship rescued a smaller boat that was adrift at sea between Mexico and Cuba. (More Carnival Cruise Lines stories.)