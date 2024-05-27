25 People Stranded at Sea Are Rescued by Cruise Ship

Twenty-five people stranded in a small boat off the coast of Mexico were rescued in style Friday when a Carnival Cruise Line ship responded to the US Coast Guard's distress call. The cruise ship had just departed Long Beach, California, on a three-day cruise to Mexico when the call came in, USA Today reports. Carnival says in a statement that its ship, the Radiance, immediately turned toward the coordinates of the small vessel and "quickly" rescued everyone on board, including three children.