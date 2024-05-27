General Hospital Actor, 37, Fatally Shot on LA Street

Early Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, former General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor and a colleague reportedly stumbled upon three men trying to steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's car. According to an account from his mother, Wactor did not attempt to stop the men—but one of them shot him anyway, and the 37-year-old was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, TMZ reports. Authorities haven't confirmed Wactor's identity, but police do have a report of the incident involving the attempted catalytic converter theft. Authorities also have not yet released a description of the suspects, who fled the scene.

Wactor started acting in 2007, appearing on Army Wives, NCIS, Westworld, Criminal Minds, and other television shows, People reports. On General Hospital, he played Brando Corbin from 2020 to 2022. "The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing," the ABC soap opera posted on Instagram. "He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time." Adds Wactor's agent, "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back." (More celebrity death stories.)