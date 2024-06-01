Electric Jeep for $25K Will Arrive Soon: Stellantis

Posted Jun 1, 2024 2:00 PM CDT
Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, left and Zhu Jiangming, founder and CEO of Leapmotor, attend a press conference in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province on May 14. Stellantis has formed a joint venture with the Chinese electric vehicle startup that will begin selling EVs in nine European...   (AP Photo/Caroline Chen)

The chief executive of Stellantis announced a move this week to accelerate EV sales in the US, taking a cue from an electric product offered in Europe. "In the same way we brought the 20,000 Euro Citroen e-C3, you will have a $25,000 Jeep very soon," Carlos Tavares told a Bernstein investor conference on Wednesday. That model now runs about $25,200 in Europe, CNBC reports. "We are using the same expertise because we are a global company and this is totally fluid across the engineering world of Stellantis," Tavares said.

Stellantis has concentrated on plug-in hybrid Jeep vehicles in the US, but it sells an all-electric version of its Avenger SUV in Europe for about $37,800. Like Tesla and others, the automaker has had a new EV that would go for around $25,000 as a longtime goal. Tavares said this week that's the price point the company is aiming for to produce a "safe, clean and affordable" battery electric vehicle. "We'll do it," he said. On Thursday, Jeep unveiled its 2024 electric Wagoneer S, which the Detroit Free Press calls more of an answer to Tesla. The 600-horsepower engine makes it Stellantis' quickest vehicle, going 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds. It's launching in the US for more than $70,000 before credits. (More Jeep stories.)

